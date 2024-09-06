Anglo East: Leading Insurance And Security Provider For The Jewellery Trade

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Hong Kong, HK, 6th September 2024, Anglo East , the premier provider of insurance broking, security systems, and security delivery services, is setting the benchmark for the retail and wholesale jewellery trade in Hong Kong and China. Established in 1984, Anglo East Group has grown to be the trusted name for providing comprehensive, reliable, and secure solutions to a specialized industry. With a reputation built on trust, reliability, and service excellence, Anglo East continues to safeguard the jewellery trade from potential risks and challenges.

Anglo East offers an unparalleled range of insurance broking services specifically designed to meet the unique demands of the jewellery trade. By providing tailored coverage, Anglo East ensures that both retail and wholesale clients are protected from theft, loss, or damage. Their experience in the industry allows them to assess risks accurately and offer solutions that meet the highest standards of security and peace of mind.

“Anglo East has been a trusted partner for our jewellery business for years. Their insurance services give us the confidence to operate knowing that we are protected from all potential risks,” said a long-time retail client.

In addition to insurance broking, Anglo East excels in delivering high-tech security systems. The company employs the latest innovations in surveillance, access control, and alarm systems to safeguard premises and assets. Each system is fully customizable to suit the needs of jewellery retailers and wholesalers, ensuring maximum protection against theft or unauthorized access.

“With Anglo East's security system, we feel assured that our store is protected 24/7. The installation was seamless, and their customer service has been exceptional,” commented a wholesale jewellery distributor.

Anglo East also offers secure delivery services, providing peace of mind for businesses transporting high-value goods. Their secure transport services are designed to minimize risk during transit, ensuring that precious jewellery reaches its destination safely. The combination of secure logistics with their top-notch insurance coverage creates a holistic safety net for the jewellery trade.

About Anglo East

Founded in 1984, Anglo East has established itself as a leader in insurance broking, security systems, and secure delivery services for the retail and wholesale jewellery trade. Based in Hong Kong, the company operates with a deep commitment to providing the highest level of service, reliability, and security to its clients across Hong Kong and China. With over three decades of experience, Anglo East continues to evolve, incorporating the latest technologies and innovations to maintain its position at the forefront of the industry.

What sets Anglo East apart from its competitors is its dedication to client satisfaction. From small independent retailers to large wholesale distributors, Anglo East has consistently delivered customized, reliable solutions for their diverse clientele. Their industry expertise and customer-focused approach have earned them a loyal customer base.

“Our company has been working with Anglo East for over a decade, and we are continually impressed by their professionalism and dedication. Their services are integral to our operations,” said a satisfied client from the jewellery trade.

Contact Information

For more information, please visit , email ..., or call (852) 2303 0883.