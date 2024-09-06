DOLE WIGGLES® FOR WORDS PROGRAM LAUNCHES TO ADVOCATE FOR CHILDHOOD LITERACY AND BETTER SNACKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kicking off on National Read A Day, Dole Teams Up with Select Retailers to Match Dole Wiggles® Gels Purchases with Book Donations

In celebration of National Read a Book Day, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC launches Dole Wiggles® for Words, a nationwide program encouraging good developmental habits for children, with the help of Dole Wiggles® Gels, a delicious and jiggly treat made with 100% fruit juice1 and no added sugar2. As part of the initiative, Dole is joining Scholastic Literacy Partnerships and will donate one children's book3 for every Dole Wiggles® Gels sold at select retailers from September 6th to October 6th.

Dole Wiggles® for Words program launches on National Read A Book Day to encourage good reading and snacking habits.

In a recent study from Scholastic, early literacy is vital for future health, noting access to books greatly impacts long term well-being. Through Dole Wiggles® for Words, Dole will fund books for families with a Scholastic-curated collection focused on nutrition and good eating habits, boosting both literacy and overall nutrition education for young people.

While reading and learning this school year, children can enjoy a great snack companion with Dole Wiggles® Gels, made with 1⁄2 cup serving of fruit juice4 and an excellent source of Vitamin C, in three tasty flavors, Strawberry, Orange and Cherry. Available at select retailers nationwide, families can feel good about choosing Dole Wiggles® Gels to help make this school year a wiggly, fun adventure.

"As a trusted brand for over 120 years, families for generations have chosen Dole for its accessible, quality and convenient fruit snacks like our Dole Wiggles® Gels," said Orzse Hodi, President of Dole Packaged Foods, USA. "We're proud to serve over 66 million students nationwide in grades K through 12 by feeding and fostering their development at school and at home. Now as a Scholastic Literacy Partner, we are excited to expand support with books for families in need and delicious, fruit-powered goodness for all."

To raise awareness of the program in local communities, Dole is hitting the road with a mobile "Treat Truck" experience featuring Dole Wiggles® Gels. The "Treat Truck" will have fun for the whole family including a reading pledge wall, Dole Wiggles® Gels samples and engaging learning activities. Families can visit the Dole Wiggles® Treat Truck at select Walmart and Meijer stores starting Sept 6 until Sept 22. Visit here for the full schedule.

"Increasing literacy is an important part of the long-term physical and mental health of young people," said Dwaine Millard, Senior Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Scholastic. "We're thrilled that Dole has become a Scholastic Literacy Partnership Member to help support literacy by getting books into the hands of children that need them."

To join in on the Dole Wiggles® for Words fun, purchase Dole Wiggles® Gels at select retailers nationwide. Parents can also support their children's development through better snacking and reading habits by joining the pledge. Visit DoleSunshine to learn more.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks in four core categories: Beverage, Snacks, Frozen, and Pantry. The company sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit and juices and focuses on supporting four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine .

About Scholastic

For information on Scholastic Literacy Partnerships, please visit

scholastic/literacypartnerships .



1 With natural flavors and other ingredients

2 Not a low calorie food. See nutrition facts for sugar and calorie content

3 Up to $10,000 in books

4 Each container has 1 serving (1/2 cup) fruit juice per USDA Nutrient Data

