Nanospan Technologies Partners With Via Automation To Enhance Digital Twins For Automation And Metrology

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nanospan Technologies is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Via Automation to develop advanced digital twin solutions for automation and Metrology in the GDI-1000 tool. The GDI-1000 is the latest innovation from Nanospan Technologies, part of a state-of-the-art suite of products targeting glass panel substrate inspection and metro logy for high-volume manufacturing (HVM).The GDI-1000 is engineered as Glass Panel Edge Inspection Equipment, designed for inspecting Glass Core and Glass Carrier Panels measuring 510mm x 515mm. It provides comprehensive inspection and Metrology capabilities for across-panel and through-panel inspection, including reconstitution inspection when smaller panels are bonded to larger panels.Via Automation has developed an automation framework for tool control using digital twin definition language, which has significantly reduced the tool build time by enabling simulation testing of various components, such as the Equipment Front End Module (EFEM), prior to deployment. Each digital twin component includes telemetry, build data, and relationship data, delivering in-depth insights into the system's operations.The integration of digital twins with knowledge graphs allows Nanospan Technologies to achieve a holistic view of production data and operations. This approach enhances capabilities for detailed root cause analyses, predictive quality assessments, and advanced quality control techniques using computer vision.Nanospan Technologies will also showcase Via Automation's latest innovation Via Industrial Copilot at Semicon India booth #H3M17. Via Copilot integrates AI-driven insights and real-time data analysis to enhance operational efficiency, reduce defect rates, and significantly decrease training times for new employees. As an on-the-job training tool, Via Copilot not only instructs but also adapts to the unique challenges of semiconductor manufacturing, accelerating the proficiency of new hires. Unlike traditional dashboards and analytics, Via AI Copilot features a cutting-edge natural language interface and generative AI capabilities. It interacts with historical data, generates reports, monitors SECS/GEM messages for comprehensive tool performance tracking, and provides context-based manuals in multiple languages for straightforward troubleshooting."We are thrilled to collaborate with Via Automation to pioneer the use of industrial AI and digital twins in our latest GDI-1000 tool," said Bart Katz, CEO at Nanospan Technologies. "The digital twin framework developed by Via Automation enables us to streamline our tool build process and achieve new levels of quality control and operational excellence."This partnership represents a significant step forward in the field of glass panel inspection, setting new benchmarks for innovation and precision in high-volume manufacturing environments.About Nanospan TechnologiesNanospan Technologies is a leader in developing inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and glass substrate industries. Their latest suite of products, including the GDI-1000, is designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-volume manufacturing with precision and reliability.About Via AutomationVia Automation specializes in creating automation frameworks that enhance efficiency and control in high-tech manufacturing environments. Through advanced digital twin technology, Via Automation provides tools and solutions that drive innovation and operational excellence.For more information, please contact:Nitin ParekhVia Automation Inc...

