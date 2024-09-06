Upsurge In The Automotive Industry To Proliferate Garage Equipment Market
Rapid advancement in the automotive industry propels the market growth. The automotive industry is one of the major industry globally, with the time the transportation has become easy and convenient owing to the advancement in the automotive industry. The consumption of motor vehicles including passenger cars, motorbike, among others has drastically increased in the last 2-3 decades. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. automotive industry generated a total of USD 545.4 billion and contributed 2.7% to the nation's GDP. According to Statista, in 2017, the global sales of passenger vehicles were around 79.6 million units. Increasing consumption of electric vehicles and continuous innovations in the automotive sector are unlocking lucrative opportunities for the garage equipment market. Moreover, the increasing trend among youngsters and adults regarding car drifting, stunts, and rough driving has surged the need for maintenance due to early decaying of the vehicle, further driving the market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on the Garage Equipment Market
The automotive industry is severely hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. The sales of new and pre-owned cars have declined drastically. The sales are expected to decelerate by 12 to 14% in China, India, and Europe by the end of 2020. As per the Economic Times, there will be an overall impact of around USD 1.5 to 2 billion per month across the automotive industry. Similarly, the garage equipment market is severely impacted by the pandemic due to lockdowns imposed by governments and rapidly decelerating sales of automobiles.
Garage Equipment Market: Segmentation
By Garage Type
OEM Authorized Garage
Independent Garage
Franchise Garage
By Application
Body Shop Equipment
Diagnostic and Testing Equipment
Emission Equipment
Lifting Equipment
Washing Equipment
Wheel and Tire Equipment
By Installation Type
Mobile
Fixed
By Function Type
Electronic
Mechanical
By Vehicle Type
Motor Cycle
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Africa
