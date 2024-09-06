Carolinas AGC Responds To National Workforce Shortage With Comprehensive Educational Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the alarming findings from AGC of America's recent survey detailing significant gaps in education and training across the nation, Carolinas AGC (CAGC) and the CAGC Foundation are intensifying efforts to address these challenges within the Carolinas and beyond. The survey, which can be explored in detail here , indicates a critical need for strategic in workforce development to sustain the construction industry's future.

Recognizing the urgency of the workforce shortage, CAGC is championing a series of innovative educational programs designed to nurture a new generation of construction professionals. Most currently that is the Construction Bootcamp , with a cohort set to start on September 9th at Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC). This free program offers intensive, hands-on training to prepare participants for immediate entry into the construction workforce.

"Our initiatives are direct responses to the stark realities presented in the National AGC survey," said Edison Cassels of Edison Foard, who serves as CAGC Foundation Board Chair. "We are committed to not only addressing the immediate skills gap but also to implementing long-term solutions that will secure a thriving workforce for the future of our industry."

Furthering its commitment, CAGC is actively involved with the "Be Pro Be Proud" program, engaging students from middle school through high school across both North Carolina and South Carolina . This initiative serves as a critical platform for introducing young people to the potential career paths in construction, highlighting the industry's significance and its diverse opportunities.

Additionally, CAGC is reaching out to even younger minds through the development and distribution of construction-themed lesson plans for K-5th grade educators. This effort, combined with the Lane the Loader TM program , which distributes construction-themed books to libraries, classrooms, and hospitals, is designed to spark interest in construction from an early age.

"These educational partnerships and programs are more than just temporary fixes; they are part of a strategic effort to build a sustainable pipeline of skilled workers," added Dave Simpson, CAGC President & CEO. "By investing in today's youth, we are ensuring the growth and sustainability of the construction industry."

CAGC's proactive strategies reflect a comprehensive approach to combating the workforce shortage as outlined by the National AGC's findings, ensuring the construction industry remains robust and capable of meeting the demands of tomorrow.

