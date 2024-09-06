Tesla's Model 3 Electric Is 'Mind Blowing' And Gets Great Review As The Police Car

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Tesla cars could soon be a common sight on our road if reported positive reviews from UK forces are to be believed.



The US firm provided a £60,000 police-liveried Model 3 to be used by forces up and down the country earlier this year, with Tesla claiming it has received 'mind-blowing' reports from officers as well as public support.



A synopsis of the first nine months of the trial published this week says the electric cars are capable of running for up to four hours of continuous 'advanced driving conditions' and says charging during shifts has been working with officers plugging into the brand's Supercharger network.



Tesla UK confirmed back in June that it has provided a full Battenberg-painted Model 3 electric car, fully modified with blues-and-twos and other required features of a patrol vehicle, for a nationwide trial.

