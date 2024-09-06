Azerbaijan, Korea Hold State Services And Social Innovations Seminar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The "Korea-Azerbaijan State Services and Social Innovations" seminar has been held, Azernews reports.

The event was organized jointly by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations, the of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The featured opening remarks from Ceyhun Salmanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency, Hwang Youkyoung, Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan, and Park Byung-joon, Director of the Department at the Ministry of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea.

Ceyhun Salmanov spoke about the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2016 between the Ministry of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea and the State Agency, highlighting the successful cooperation that has taken place over the years. He also noted the active participation of the State Agency in technical assistance and capacity-building programs conducted by the Republic of Korea and thanked the Korean side for their support.

Korean guests expressed the importance of the "ASAN service" experience in the provision of state services and their satisfaction with the collaboration with the State Agency in this area.

The Director of the International Relations Department of the State Agency presented on the "ASAN service" model and the innovative projects implemented by the State Agency.

Following this, the department heads from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea gave comprehensive presentations on modern approaches applied in state services, citizen satisfaction, and ensuring accessibility of services based on their country's experiences.

The event concluded with interactive discussions in a Q&A format.

During their visit, the Korean representatives also familiarized themselves with the activities of the "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration Center, "ABAD," the "Bilim Baku" center, and the Mobile "ASAN service." Additionally, presentations were made to the delegation by the State Agency's Department of Design and Innovations in State Services and the "Innovation Center."