Azerbaijan, Korea Hold State Services And Social Innovations Seminar
The "Korea-Azerbaijan State Services and Social Innovations"
seminar has been held, Azernews reports.
The event was organized jointly by the State Agency for Public
Service and Social Innovations, the Ministry of the Interior and
Safety of the Republic of Korea, and the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of the Republic of Korea.
The seminar featured opening remarks from Ceyhun Salmanov,
Deputy Chairman of the State Agency, Hwang Youkyoung, Counsellor at
the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Azerbaijan, and Park
Byung-joon, Director of the Department at the Ministry of the
Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea.
Ceyhun Salmanov spoke about the significance of the Memorandum
of Understanding signed in 2016 between the Ministry of the
Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea and the State Agency,
highlighting the successful cooperation that has taken place over
the years. He also noted the active participation of the State
Agency in technical assistance and capacity-building programs
conducted by the Republic of Korea and thanked the Korean side for
their support.
Korean guests expressed the importance of the "ASAN service"
experience in the provision of state services and their
satisfaction with the collaboration with the State Agency in this
area.
The Director of the International Relations Department of the
State Agency presented on the "ASAN service" model and the
innovative projects implemented by the State Agency.
Following this, the department heads from the Ministry of the
Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea gave comprehensive
presentations on modern approaches applied in state services,
citizen satisfaction, and ensuring accessibility of services based
on their country's experiences.
The event concluded with interactive discussions in a Q&A
format.
During their visit, the Korean representatives also familiarized
themselves with the activities of the "INNOLAND" Incubation and
Acceleration Center, "ABAD," the "Bilim Baku" center, and the
Mobile "ASAN service." Additionally, presentations were made to the
delegation by the State Agency's Department of Design and
Innovations in State Services and the "Innovation Center."
