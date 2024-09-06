Ecuador’S Esmeraldas Refinery Halts For 65 Days Of Critical Repairs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Esmeraldas Refinery, crucial for Ecuador's supply, has unexpectedly halted operations for 65 days to address urgent mechanical failures.



This shutdown, initially planned for October, was pushed forward to September. A valve clogging in the Fluid Catalytic Cracking unit, caused by compressor failures, disrupted operations.



This incident underscores the facility's precarious state, having not undergone significant maintenance since 2015.



The , operating at only 80% of its 110,000 barrels per day capacity since early 2024, highlights a chronic neglect of maintenance.



This neglect stems from repeated delays in a vital modernization and management project, which has faltered without financial commitments from potential partners.







The downtime allows for necessary repairs and aims to prevent future disruptions in fuel supply. This is particularly important for critical sectors like electricity.



The government's challenge now is to expedite a new bidding process for the refinery's overhaul. This comes after the failure of previous attempts to secure a partnership for its modernization.



This situation is pivotal for Ecuador , reflecting deeper issues of infrastructure management and the need for reliable energy sources to support both everyday and industrial needs.



The current repairs are more than just a temporary fix. They are a crucial step towards stabilizing the nation's energy framework and ensuring economic stability.

