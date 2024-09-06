Cheetah Mobile To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On September 13, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2024
/PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE:
CMCM ), a China-based IT company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second
quarter ended June
30, 2024, before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 13, 2024.
The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
Cheetah Mobile's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2024, Beijing Time/Hong Kong Time).
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976
Conference ID: 3980144
The replay of the conference call will be accessible through September 20, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:
Main Line:
International: 1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
Access Code: 3296401
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of its AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.
