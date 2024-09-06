Cheetah Mobile To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On September 13, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE:

CMCM ), a China-based IT company, today announced that it will report its results for the second

quarter ended June

30, 2024, before the U.S. opens on Friday, September 13, 2024.

The release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

Cheetah Mobile's management will hold an earnings call at 7:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2024, U.S. Eastern Time (7:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2024, Beijing Time/Hong Kong Time).



Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:

International: 1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003

Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-206115

Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963976

Conference ID: 3980144

The replay of the conference call will be accessible through September 20, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:

Main Line:

International: 1-412-317-0088



United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529

Access Code: 3296401

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .



About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has attracted hundreds of millions of users through an array of internet products and services on PCs and mobile devices. At the same time, it actively engages in the independent research and development of its AI technologies, including LLM technologies. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, multi-cloud management platform to companies globally, as well as service robots to international clients. Cheetah Mobile is also committed to leveraging its cutting-edge AI technologies, including LLM technologies, to empower its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

