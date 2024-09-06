عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Fired 16 Times At Border Of Chernihiv Region Over Last Day

Russians Fired 16 Times At Border Of Chernihiv Region Over Last Day


9/6/2024 5:18:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, September 5, Russian troops opened fire 16 times on the border settlements of Chernihiv region.

This was reported on facebook by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform reports.


Russians Fired 16 Times At Border Of Chernihiv Region Over Last Day Image

“Over the past day, the enemy opened fire 16 times on the border of Chernihiv region. There were 73 explosions in total. The Russians used artillery, mortars, MLRS and drones to terrorize the settlements,” Chaus said.

According to the head of the military administration, as a result of shelling in two villages of the Semenivka community, houses burned down, a village club and a farm were destroyed. A man and a woman received shrapnel wounds, and the police brought the victims to Semenivka hospital. According to doctors, their condition is currently stable and they are receiving all the necessary assistance.

Read also: Falling debris injured two people in Chernihiv region

The police in Chernihiv region said that a 55-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were wounded in the shelling of the village.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians fired artillery at a village in the Semenivka community in Chernihiv region, injuring two people.


Russians Fired 16 Times At Border Of Chernihiv Region Over Last Day Image
Russians Fired 16 Times At Border Of Chernihiv Region Over Last Day Image

Photo: com/Chaus, National Police

MENAFN06092024000193011044ID1108643930


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search