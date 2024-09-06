Russians Fired 16 Times At Border Of Chernihiv Region Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, September 5, Russian opened fire 16 times on the border settlements of Chernihiv region.

This was reported on by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, the enemy opened fire 16 times on the border of Chernihiv region. There were 73 explosions in total. The Russians used artillery, mortars, MLRS and drones to terrorize the settlements,” Chaus said.

According to the head of the military administration, as a result of shelling in two villages of the Semenivka community, houses burned down, a village club and a farm were destroyed. A man and a woman received shrapnel wounds, and the police brought the victims to Semenivka hospital. According to doctors, their condition is currently stable and they are receiving all the necessary assistance.

Falling debris injured two people inregion

The police in Chernihiv region said that a 55-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were wounded in the shelling of the village.

Photo: com/Chaus, National Police