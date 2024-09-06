Zelensky: Russian Army Has Already Lost 6000 Soldiers In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian has already lost 6,000 servicemen killed and wounded in action in the Kursk region.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during the opening of a regular meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense at the Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense will be held on Friday at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

The Pentagon said that the meeting of the coalition members in the Ramstein format will focus, in particular, on strengthening air defense capabilities for Ukraine, the Coalition of Air Forces, and revitalizing the defense industry of the participating countries.

Photo: screenshot from the video