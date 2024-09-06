Telegram Co-Founder Pavel Durov Declines Diplomatic Assistance From Russia And UAE
Akbar Novruz
Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has declined diplomatic
assistance offered by Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),
Azernews reports citing Politico.
"The individual in question refused consular protection from
Russia and a visit from a UAE consulate representative but agreed
to keep the UAE embassy informed of the situation," a source
stated.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry,
mentioned that Russian diplomats in Paris took all necessary steps
regarding Durov's detention. She added that consular access had
been requested. The Russian embassy in France noted its commitment
to ensuring Durov's rights are respected and obtaining consular
access to him, but highlighted that the French authorities are "so
far avoiding cooperation on this matter."
