Telegram Co-Founder Pavel Durov Declines Diplomatic Assistance From Russia And UAE

9/6/2024 5:18:26 AM

Akbar Novruz

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has declined diplomatic assistance offered by Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azernews reports citing Politico.

"The individual in question refused consular protection from Russia and a visit from a UAE consulate representative but agreed to keep the UAE embassy informed of the situation," a source stated.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, mentioned that Russian diplomats in Paris took all necessary steps regarding Durov's detention. She added that consular access had been requested. The Russian embassy in France noted its commitment to ensuring Durov's rights are respected and obtaining consular access to him, but highlighted that the French authorities are "so far avoiding cooperation on this matter."

AzerNews

