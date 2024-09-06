MP SHOCKER! Over 70 Girls Of Jabalpur College Get Obscene Pics, Videos Via Whatsapp, Blackmailed For Money

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking turn of events that has sent ripples across Madhya Pradesh, over 70 female students from a college in Jabalpur reported that they are getting threat calls from unknown numbers. The blackmailers are threatening them, saying they will leak their private pictures and videos.

The horrific incident unfolded in Mankunwar Bai Women's College. The scandal has not only shaken the college but also left the force reeling.

The students, ranging from first-year undergraduates to final-year scholars, on Thursday reported the disturbing matter to their college principal and filed a complaint. They revealed that they were being targeted by accused who had been sending them obscene and explicit videos via WhatsApp. What adds a chilling twist to this already horrifying scenario is that the individual responsible for these videos is fraudulently presenting himself as a police inspector.

The principal, alarmed by the gravity of the situation, promptly notified the police. In response, authorities initiated an immediate investigation to track down the culprit.

According to the victims, the accused initially bombards them with explicit videos and messages. He then escalates his threats through video calls, demanding money under the guise of preventing the videos from going viral and informing their parents of their supposed misconduct. In a shocking display of fear-driven compliance, over 50 students have reportedly transferred substantial sums of money to the accused's accounts.

A victim revealed that the harasser had posed as an SI Vikram Goswami from Gorakhpur police station, falsely claiming that a complaint had been lodged against them for sending nude videos. The fake officer threatened the victim with police action and tarnished reputations if the demanded sum was not transferred quickly.

According to media reports,

the affected students also protested at the college against the blackmailing and harassment. They have raised concerns that their contact information has been leaked, as both college and hostel students are being targeted. They also urged the college administration to take strict action against the culprits.

