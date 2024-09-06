How Long Can Humans Survive Without Food And Water?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Human Live Without Food : The recently released Tamil movie 'Vaaazhai' has been well-received by the audience. Sivakarthikeyan's outstanding performance in the climax, enduring hunger, has captivated the hearts of the people.



Director Mari Selvaraj's films are unique. His storylines portray realism and genuine emotions on screen. Readers of his 'Marakkavae Ninaikiren' will not easily forget the characters. There is a connection between that book and the films he directs. His screen characters are also unforgettable. They are the story of the people who live around us.







The storyline of the movie 'Vaaazhai' is one of the reasons why it is so close to people's hearts. A friend who saw the movie 'Vaaazhai' was saddened to say that he too had gone without food for many days. The boy who plays the lead role in the story of 'Vaaazhai' will dance without eating from morning. No matter how active he shows himself to be, he will eventually get tired due to not eating any food. This shook the hearts of many. Similarly, in Hindi, in the movie 'Stanley Ka Dabba', we would have seen the hunger of a child who does not get food as emotions on screen. This is emotional. But if you wonder how long a human can go without food, it means you are thinking intelligently beyond emotion.



How many days can you live without food?



There is no study to say exactly how long a normal person without any illness can live without eating any food. However, some records say one can live without food for one to three weeks.



A person can survive without eating or drinking water. There are references to sages who performed penance in ancient times.

But it depends on each person's age, physical health, etc. Food and water are very important for human survival. We get energy and hydration from our food. This is why you can function. We can live for many days without drinking water. We get the water we need from other foods. But we cannot live without food for a long time. You can only skip food for a few days or weeks. After that, hunger can turn into rage. There will be changes in the body.



For a human body to function well, it needs to get the calories it needs every day. We get energy from the burning of calories. This is only possible from the food we eat. Starvation is when our body does not get the calories it needs. This causes the body to start to suffer from within.



When food is not available to create the energy the body needs, the body will work differently to cope by burning the fat stored in the body. But if the nutrients are not returned at the right time,

death can occur.



There is no definitive answer as to how many days a human being can live without food. Everyone's body is different. If a person thinks that he can function at full capacity without eating, it depends on his previous lifestyle. If you have been eating nutritious food and are healthy, you may be able to stay active for a few hours without eating.



Being active and alert without eating may vary depending on each person's physique and age. It is said that you can keep the body active without food for a maximum of 24 hours. But after that we can live for a few days. But you can't live happily.



It is said that a person can live for only a week without food and water. People who drink water and do not eat food can live for 2 weeks to 3 months. Because water, the amount of fat and protein already in his body prolongs his life. In this case, an obese person will have a slightly longer lifespan than a thin person.



Some studies say that you can only live for 3 weeks without eating. Some studies say that those who do not even drink water can live for only 3 to 4 days. However researchers believe that those who drink water and avoid food can live for 3 weeks.



Effects of starvation:



Although studies have shown that some people can live for a few days or weeks without food, and there are some living examples of this, it is impossible to prevent the body from being affected by starvation.

Excessive acid secretion in the stomach causes health problems like ulcers. Some people experience temporary effects like dizziness and fainting, while others experience long-term problems like thyroid problems, which is a personality hormone. Body weakness,

even heart attack can occur. None of us like to starve. But avoid going without food as much as possible.