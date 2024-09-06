Qatar-Finland Trade Volume Exceeds Qr112m In Last Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Chairman of Qatar Chamber Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said that the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland are associated with growing relations, noting that their trade volume exceeded last year QR112m compared with QR104m in 2020, showing an increase of 8 percent.

This was revealed during the Qatar-Finland Business Roundtable, which took place on today, in Helsinki.

The event was attended by of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassem Al Thani, and Finland's Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, H E Ville Tavio.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the Qatari and Finnish private sectors. Discussions also focused on exploring investment opportunities available in both countries across various sectors and incentives offered by both countries form foreign investors. It urged investors from both sides to cooperate in industrial and commercial partnerships and alliances for

the advantage of both

economies.

Sheikh Khalifa also said that many Finnish companies have a noticeable presence in Qatar, whether with Qatari partners or full Finnish ownership in different areas, such as technology, aviation, digitalization, and education.

He underscored that Qatari investors are keen on exploring opportunities galore in Finland, calling Finnish investors and companies to strengthen cooperation with their Qatari counterparts in projects and ventures that benefit economies of both friendly countries.

Sheikh Khalifa added:“Qatar is one of the world's most favourable destinations for business and investment. It owns a world-class infrastructure, supported by a range of investment incentives and stimulating economic legislation, allowing non-Qatari investors to own one hundred per cent (100 perent) of capital in most sectors.”

Qatar Chamber and Finland Chamber of Commerce (FCC) signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) to strengthen cooperation between the two entities. The agreement was signed by QC Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, and the CEO of Finland Chamber, Juho Romakkaniemi.

The LoI aims to develop the amount of trade and investment between both countries and promote economic cooperation, and commercial and cultural relations between business communities of both nations.

An agreement was also signed between Qatar-based FAYAN Company and Finnish HUR Company.