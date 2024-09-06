LLC: Manipal Tigers And Konark Suryas Odisha To Face-Off In Opener On Sep 20

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Legends League sets up blockbuster opening clash between Harbhajan Singh-led defending champions Manipal Tigers and Konark Suryas Odisha (previously known as Bhilwara Kings) captained by Irfan Pathan at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on September 20.

A total of 25 matches will be played among the six teams and the last two teams standing will play an electrifying final on October 16. The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across four cities− Jodhpur, Surat, Jammu and finally bring cricket back to Srinagar after 40 long years.

“Legends League Cricket has witnessed the highest level of competition, cricketing action and fair play across seasons in all the matches that have been played. As league commissioner, it is my job in this league is to ensure that the cricketing part of it is run properly and this season will be no different. There is pride attached to what we do and I am looking forward to another exciting season,” said Ravi Shastri, League Commissioner.

Out of the total 25 matches, the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur will host six matches, Lalbhai Contract Stadium, Surat will host six matches from September 27, Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu will host six matches from October 3, with LLC finally bringing back international cricketing action to Srinagar at the Bakshi Stadium for seven matches including the finals from October 9 till 16.

In the previous edition held in India, cricket fans witnessed former international stalwarts such as Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, and many others showcasing their skills alongside 110 other legendary cricketers. This season witnesses Indian legends Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Dhawal Kulkarni and Kedar Jadhav making their debut at the Legends League Cricket.

LLC schedule:

Jodhpur:

20th September 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

21st September 2024: India Capitals vs Hyderabad Team

22nd September 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Team

23rd September 2024: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

24th September 2024: REST DAY

25th September 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

26th September 2024: Southern Superstars vs Gujarat Team

Surat:

27th September 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Manipal Tigers

28th September 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

29th September 2024: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

30th September 2024: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

1st October 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Superstars

2nd October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Southern Superstars

Jammu:

3rd October 2024: Manipal Tigers vs Hyderabad Team

4th October 2024: India Capitals vs Konark Suryas Odisha

5th October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Gujarat Team

6th October 2024: India Capitals vs Southern Superstars

6th October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Hyderabad Team

7th October 2024: India Capitals vs Gujarat Team

8th October 2024: REST DAY

Srinagar:

9th October 2024: Hyderabad Team vs Southern Superstars

10th October 2024: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers

11th October 2024: Konark Suryas Odisha vs Gujarat Team

12th October 2024: Qualifier (Position 1 vs Position 2)

13th October 2024: Eliminator (Position 3 vs Position 4)

14th October 2024: Semi-Final (Loser Qualifier vs Eliminator Winner)

15th October 2024: Rest day

16th October 2024: Final (Winner Qualifier vs Winner Semis)