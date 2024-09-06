Argentina’S Inflation Further Eases In August As Economic Reforms Take Hold

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In August 2024, Argentina's inflation rate dipped to 3.9%, continuing the year's gradual disinflation trend from July's 4.0%, according to INDEC data.



The government's economic policies have started to show their effects. Notably, inflation rates have decreased significantly since January's 20.6% peak.



Furthermore, monthly rates have steadily declined throughout 2024. February saw 13.2%, March 11.0%, and April 8.8%.



Then, May dropped to 4.2%, followed by June's 4.6% and July's 4.0%. This consistent decline reflects the impact of President Javier Milei's administration's economic measures.



Meanwhile, the Relevamiento de Expectativas de Mercado (REM) survey has revised its inflation forecast for 2024.



Analysts now project an annual inflation rate of 123.91% by year-end. This marks a substantial reduction from earlier estimates.







Consequently, it suggests that the government's anti-inflationary measures are yielding positive results.



However, different sectors of the economy have felt varying impacts. In July, housing and utilities prices increased by 6%.



Similarly, the health sector saw a 5.8% rise. Food and non-alcoholic beverages experienced a 3.2% increase. Additionally, transportation costs went up by 2.6%.



Despite improving inflation figures, Argentina's economy may still contract by 3.8% in 2024. Nevertheless, analysts anticipate a recovery beginning in the third quarter.



They project a growth of 0.9% during this period. Looking ahead to 2025, the economy is expected to rebound more strongly. Experts forecast an average growth rate of 3.5% for that year.



The Milei administration has implemented several measures to combat inflation and stabilize the economy.



These include a significant peso devaluation and reduction of government ministries. Moreover, they've cut energy and transportation subsidies.



They've also implemented a strict fiscal adjustment program. As a result, these measures have contributed to a primary fiscal surplus of 1.1% of GDP.



This achievement marks the first surplus since 2008. While the inflation trend improves, challenges persist.



The government must balance fiscal discipline with addressing immediate social needs. Poverty rates have increased significantly.



Estimates suggest that 57.4% of the population lived in poverty as of January 2024. This situation requires careful attention and targeted policies.



As Argentina moves through the latter part of 2024, the effectiveness of these economic policies remains crucial.



Maintaining the downward inflation trend while fostering economic growth is vital. These factors will determine the country's recovery and long-term stability.



The government's ability to navigate these challenges will shape Argentina's economic future.

MENAFN06092024007421016031ID1108643536