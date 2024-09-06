Stefanchuk, Japan's House Of Representatives Speaker Discuss Countering Russian Terror

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Japanese Parliament Fukushiro Nukaga, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed countering Russian terror.

Stefanchuk wrote about this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“Thanked for Japan's consistent position aimed at protecting the and territorial integrity of Ukraine. I also stressed the importance of Japan's and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” Stefanchuk said.

During the meeting, he also spoke about the daily crimes and shelling by Russia, particularly of critical infrastructure.

“Civilian Ukrainians, including children, are dying as a result of the shelling. Therefore, it is important to consolidate all international efforts to support Ukraine,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

At the same time, he stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine's energy sector in view of the lost energy generating capacities as a result of shelling by the aggressor state.

The interlocutors also discussed further expansion of interparliamentary cooperation.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Japanese government has donated about 100 units of heavy machinery and equipment to four regions of Ukraine.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook