Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: When Is Ganesh Puja? Know Date, Time, Muhurat

9/6/2024 12:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: There's confusion over when is Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Is it on 6th of September of 7th September. Let's check out the correct date here

Ganesh Chaturthi tithi starts today on September 6th but lasts till tomorrow, 7th. However, according to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Saturday 7th


The Shubh muhurat on September 7th is from 11.03 a.m to 1.34 PM


Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shift begins on September 6th at 3.01 PM and ends at September 7th on 5.37 PM


You can offer Pooran Poli, Modak, Kheer, Ladoo to Bappa


New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM


Kolkata: 10:20 AM to 12:49 PM


Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM


Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM


Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM

