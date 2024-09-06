Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: When Is Ganesh Puja? Know Date, Time, Muhurat
Date
9/6/2024 12:00:10 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: There's confusion over when is Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Is it on 6th of September of 7th September. Let's check out the correct date here
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: There's confusion over when is Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Is it on 6th of September of 7th September. Let's check out the correct date here
Ganesh Chaturthi tithi starts today on September 6th but lasts till tomorrow, 7th. However, according to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Saturday 7th
The Shubh muhurat on September 7th is from 11.03 a.m to 1.34 PM
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shift begins on September 6th at 3.01 PM and ends at September 7th on 5.37 PM
You can offer Pooran Poli, Modak, Kheer, Ladoo to Bappa
New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM
Kolkata: 10:20 AM to 12:49 PM
Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM
Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM
Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM
MENAFN06092024007385015968ID1108643195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.