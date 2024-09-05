Tinygemsbreaks Reliant Coffee Named To The 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Companies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reliant Coffee , the leading provider of premium B2B automated bean-to-cup coffee subscription services, is announcing that it has been named to the 5000 class of 2024, debuting at #271 among all companies. Reliant Coffee was ranked 14th in the Food and Beverage category and 32nd among Florida companies. An exclusive ranking of the country's fastest-growing private companies, the 2024 Inc. 5000 list represents companies that have posted rapid revenue growth amid inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges.

“We are honored to debut at number 271 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies,” commented Marko Askic, Managing Director of Reliant Coffee.“Reliant Coffee is where state-of-the-art automation meets super-premium coffee. By leveraging our exclusive partnership with illycaffè and placing our fully-automated, bean-to-cup baristas at upscale locations where they are more easily accessible to customers than the competition, Reliant Coffee offers a tastier and more convenient option for premium coffee that's fresh, fast and (usually) free.”

About Reliant Coffee

Reliant Coffee is a woman-owned Florida Limited Liability Company that is revolutionizing the coffee-as-a-service industry with state-of-the-art automation and business model innovation. Its exclusive relationship with illycaffè, the first Italian coffee company to obtain B Corp status, gives Reliant Coffee's subscribers a super-premium coffee experience, with delicious, sustainable coffee brewed fresh using its automated bean-to-cup baristas. For more information about the company, please visit

.

