SOFEX International Exhibition Supports National Economy, Says Official
9/5/2024 11:03:58 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, September 5 (Petra) -- Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZ) Nayef Fayez Thursday said SOFEX International exhibition
is one of the strategic projects of the special zone that will contribute to supporting the national economy.
Fayez added during a tour accompanied by members of the Board of Commissioners that SOFEX conference
and Exhibition is an opportunity for exhibiting countries and companies to learn about the experiences of their counterparts.
The event is an opportunity to exchange views and strengthen mutual relations between participants.
Fayez praised the achievements of the defence and security industries and the most advanced equipment used by elite forces and special operations around the world.
