GPCA Launches Kickstarter Campaign For Carabiner PRO X KEY: The Newest Innovation In EDC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introducing a versatile, all-in-one EDC tool that combines functionality, durability, and style in a compact design.

Katy, TX, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPCATM, a leading product development firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Texas, has launched its latest Kickstarter campaign for the GPCA Carabiner PRO X KEY, an innovative addition to its line of everyday carry (EDC) tools. This marks the company's sixth venture on the crowdfunding platform, building on a legacy of creating versatile products that blend functionality with design.



Introducing the Carabiner PRO X KEY

The GPCA Carabiner PRO X KEY is a multi-functional tool designed to meet the diverse needs of everyday users, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts. It builds on the success of previous carabiner products and is engineered for those who value both form and function. It is available in both titanium and stainless steel and is as durable as it is lightweight.



Key Features and Benefits:

Multi-functional Utility: The GPCA Carabiner PRO X KEY is designed to handle a variety of tasks from opening bottles and boxes to turning screws and organizing keys. Its sleek design integrates a pry bar, bottle opener, key holder, ruler, box cutter, screwdrivers, and secret capsule.

Customizable and Expandable: The product offers modular capabilities, allowing users to customize and expand their tool set according to their needs. This feature also makes it easier for users to replace worn-out parts.

Compact and Lightweight: Despite its robust capabilities, the GPCA Carabiner PRO X KEY is lightweight and easy to carry. It fits comfortably in pockets and attaches securely to gears without adding unnecessary bulk.

Rugged and durable: The GPCA Carabiner PRO X KEY is constructed from high-grade materials like titanium and stainless steel and is built to last, providing long-term reliability even in the toughest situations. It's perfect for camping, hiking, or navigating urban environments.

The Kickstarter campaign for the Carabiner PRO X KEY offers early backers the chance to secure this groundbreaking tool at an exclusive price. The campaign features various reward tiers, each offering different levels of customization and additional accessories. The Titanium and Stainless Steel versions of the product are set to ship to super early bird backers by October 2024.



GPCA's Legacy of Innovation and Quality

Since 2015, GPCA has been at the forefront of innovation in the EDC landscape. It was born out of a passion for solving everyday problems and creating tools that could be relied upon in various situations. What started as a small initiative by a group of passionate designers and engineers has grown into an industry leader, with a loyal customer base spanning the globe.



From the outset, GPCA has focused on merging form and function, ensuring each product serves a practical purpose while also offering a sleek, minimalist aesthetics. This has guided the company as they've developed a range of multipurpose, durable tools that resonate with everyday consumers. Their approach to product development is rooted in understanding consumer needs, combined with engineering expertise honed from working with top brands such as Mercedes, Audi, and Jeep. Their products are a result of thoughtful, iterative design process that involves extensive research, prototyping, and user feedback.



“At GPCA, we're redefining innovation across all our outdoor categories-EDC, automotive, and dog gear-by creating versatile tools and products that enhance every adventure. Whether it's equipping your vehicle, your everyday carry, or your furry companion, our designs empower you to explore without limits,” says Rob, GPCA Co-founder.



Over the years, GPCA's product range has expanded significantly. Each new product launch represents a new chapter in their journey as they continue to explore new ways to enhance consumer experiences. It remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what EDC gear can be.



The Kickstarter launch of the GPCA Carabiner PRO X KEY is the next step forward in its exciting future.



With a strong track record of successful product launches and a loyal community of supporters, GPCA is well-positioned to continue leading the way in the industry.



About GPCA

GPCATM is a product development firm focused on creating innovative, high-quality tools for everyday carry and outdoor enthusiasts. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Texas, GPCA has gained a loyal following for its commitment to quality and user-centered design. Today, it continues to push the boundaries of what outdoor and EDC gear can be.

