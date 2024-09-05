Performance Solutions For The Composites And Advanced Materials Expo 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Christopher IsarSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Interstate Advanced Materials presents performance solutions ahead of the Composites and Advanced Materials Expo (CAMX), which runs from September 9th to September 12th in San Diego, California. Recognized as the premier event for composites and advanced materials in North America, CAMX provides a platform to help shape the future of the industry through educational sessions, product developments, and invaluable business connections.Interstate Advanced Materials supplies versatile performance solutions to the composites and materials industry, including Ultem® sheet . Ultem® offers a unique combination of high dielectric strength and exceptional resistance to creep, radiation, and flame. It retains its strength and resists stress cracking when exposed to automotive and aircraft fluids, acids, alcohols, aliphatic carbonate, and weak aqueous solutions. Ultem®'s excellent resistances and ability to continuously operate at elevated temperatures make it a widely utilized material for aerospace, automotive, and electrical components, including automotive lamp sockets, fiber optics, speaker cones, lighting brackets, sound dampening, and more.Nyloil® self-lubricating cast nylon is a long-lasting wear solution for rollers, bearings, wear pads, and other metal replacement parts in manufacturing and processing machinery. Nyloil® features an internal lubricant that enhances its wear properties and has a 25% lower coefficient of friction compared to standard cast and extruded nylon grades. Its lubricant resists spinning-out, drying out, or draining, even under harsh conditions. Nyloil® excels in applications where lubrication is challenging or impractical.Tivar® DrySlide anti-static sheet incorporates a modified built-in lubricant that ensures quieter and smoother sliding performance, eliminating the need for external lubricants such as sprays and waxes. With a lower coefficient of friction than standard UHMW sheet, Tivar® DrySlide provides slip-stick reduction and is perfect for chute liners and conveyors. Packages and products will effortlessly slide across its surface without sticking or getting jammed by grit, dirt, or static buildup. The material is UV stabilized, offering protection against degradation of its physical properties. Tivar® DrySlide excels in dusty and humid conditions and withstands repeated impacts, abrasion, and corrosion.Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with composites and materials experts, engineers, and businesses in preparation for CAMX 2024 to address current industry challenges. With over 40 years of expertise in material solutions, Interstate Advanced Materials remains dedicated to educating and supporting the composites and materials sector in understanding the benefits of plastic and other composite materials. Professionals in the composites and advanced materials field seeking to lower their material costs can save 30%+ on Ultem®, Nyloil®, Tivar® DrySlide, and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

