Teacher Guides Student Through 3 Failures To Achieve IAS Success

9/5/2024 3:28:08 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) This Teachers' Day, celebrate the inspiring story of IAS Dev Chaudhary from Rajasthan's Barmer district. After failing the UPSC exam three times, Dev, with unwavering support from his teacher father, Suryaram, triumphed on his fourth attempt. This story highlights the profound impact of a teacher's dedication and a student's perseverance.

AsiaNet News

