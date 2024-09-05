Turkiye's Export Boom In Defence And Aviation Tops Record High

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Exports in August reached 22.1 billion dollars, marking the
highest August export record in the history of the Republic. One of
the sectors that contributed significantly to this success was the
"defence and Aviation industry," with exports of 423 million
dollars. This sector drew attention as one of the prominent areas
in export growth.
Turkey, on its path to provide its own defense equipment with
domestic and national resources, has now become a power that
exports to 171 different countries.
The defense and aviation sector continued its upward trend in
export performance in August.
Presidential Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün evaluated
the defense and aviation sector's export performance in August in a
post he shared on his social media account.
Monthly exports increased by 12.6 percent
Defense and aviation exports increased by 12.6 percent in August
compared to the same month last year, reaching 423 million
dollars.
8-month exports increased by 9.8 percent
In addition, the sector's 8-month exports increased by 9.8
percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 3 billion
738 million dollars.
"Exports increased by 13.4 percent annually in a period
of 1 year"
Stating that defense and aviation exports increased by 12.6
percent in August compared to the same month of the previous year,
reaching 423 million dollars, Görgün noted the following:
On the other hand, in the first eight months of 2024, our
defense and aviation exports increased by 9.8 percent compared to
the same period of the previous year, reaching 3 billion 738
million dollars. Thus, in the last one year, our exports increased
by 13.4 percent on an annual basis.
As the defense industry, our main goal in the export strategy is
to ensure a permanent increase trend in the export of high
value-added products. The fact that our companies can export to
almost the entire world, not to a certain region, has been another
important goal that we have achieved success in our export
strategy.
In line with this goal, our companies exported products to 171
different countries in 2024. In the coming period, as the
Presidency of Defense Industries; we will continue our work with an
approach that embraces both our large-scale companies and medium,
small-scale enterprises and SMEs, with the aim of increasing the
number of our exporting companies and making exports sustainable
for the entire sector.
