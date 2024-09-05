Rome Hosts Document Exchange Ceremony Between Azerbaijan And Italy
On September 5, a ceremony took place in Rome for the exchange
of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Italy, attended by Ilham
Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Giorgia
Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian
Republic, Azernews reports.
The“Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of
Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Oil Company of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian
Republic on biofuel and biomaterials” (a trilateral document) was
exchanged by Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni
S.p.A.
The“Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian
Republic on cooperation in oil and gas production and midstream
projects for energy supply security” was exchanged by Rovshan
Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, and
Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A.
The“Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company
of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian
Republic on energy transition and greenhouse gas reduction” was
exchanged by Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni
S.p.A.
