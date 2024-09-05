Rome Hosts Document Exchange Ceremony Between Azerbaijan And Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 5, a ceremony took place in Rome for the exchange of documents signed between Azerbaijan and Italy, attended by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Azernews reports.

The“Memorandum of Understanding between the of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian Republic on biofuel and biomaterials” (a trilateral document) was exchanged by Jeyhun Bayramov, of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A.

The“Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian Republic on cooperation in oil and gas production and midstream projects for energy supply security” was exchanged by Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A.

The“Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Eni S.p.A company of the Italian Republic on energy transition and greenhouse gas reduction” was exchanged by Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, and Claudio Descalzi, CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A.