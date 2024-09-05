First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Vali Israfilov On Paralympic Bronze
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a
post congratulating Azerbaijani swimmer Vali Israfilov on winning a
bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
AzerNews presents the post:“Azerbaijani para swimmer Vali
Israfilov is the bronze medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer
Paralympic Games! I congratulate our athlete and wish him new
victories and achievements!”
Vali Israfilov won the bronze medal in the men's 100m
breaststroke – SB13 with a time of 1:05.35.
