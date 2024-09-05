First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulates Vali Israfilov On Paralympic Bronze

(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post congratulating Azerbaijani swimmer Vali Israfilov on winning a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.

AzerNews presents the post:“Azerbaijani para swimmer Vali Israfilov is the bronze medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games! I congratulate our and wish him new victories and achievements!”

Vali Israfilov won the bronze medal in the men's 100m breaststroke – SB13 with a time of 1:05.35.