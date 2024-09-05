Parliament Appoints Koval As Minister Of Agrarian Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has supported the appointment of Vitaliy Koval as of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine.

MP from the Holos parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

A total of 251 MPs voted in favor of Koval's appointment.

As reported, Vitaliy Koval was appointed head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine on November 21, 2023. He worked in this position until September 5, 2024.

Prior to that, he had been the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration since 2019.

On September 4, MPs did not support Koval's resignation as head of the SPFU. The MPs requested the presence of government officials who submitted their resignations the previous day in the session hall for reporting.

On September 5, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Vitaliy Koval as head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

Photo: Vitaliy Koval, Facebook