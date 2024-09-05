Parliament Appoints Smetanin As Minister For Strategic Industries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has supported the appointment of Herman Smetanin as for Strategic Industries.

MP from the Holos parliamentary faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

A total of 247 MPs voted in favor of Smetanin's appointment.

From 2014 to 2015, Herman Smetanin worked at the Kharkiv Machine Building Design Bureau, which is part of Ukroboronprom.

Later he worked as chief designer and chief engineer at the Lviv Armored Plant.

In 2020-2021, he was Production Director at the State Enterprise Malyshev Plant.

From April 2021 to April 2023, he worked as Director of the State Enterprise Kharkiv Armored Plant.

In April 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed him as Director General of the State Enterprise Malyshev Plant.

On June 28, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Herman Smetanin as the new head of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry.

As reported, on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Oleksandr Kamyshin as Minister for Strategic Industries.

Photo: Ukroboronprom