Hyatt Place Jaipur Unveils New Cheese-Infused Pizza Menu In Celebration Of National Cheese Pizza Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur, 5-09-2024: Hyatt Place Jaipur is delighted to announce the launch of an exclusive cheese-themed pizza menu to commemorate National Cheese Pizza Day. From September 5th to 11th, guests can indulge in a cheesy journey at Zing- The world of flavors an array of freshly baked, gourmet pizzas awaits. In celebration of this occasion, Zing has crafted a special menu featuring both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, each showcasing a unique blend of premium cheeses and creative toppings. The new menu aims to cater to pizza lovers with a penchant for rich, cheesy flavors.



Najrul Beg, Executive Chef at Hyatt Place Jaipur, expressed his excitement with the new menu launch and said that we're excited to bring this cheese-themed pizza menu to life at Zing, as cheese offers such a versatile and indulgent experience. Our goal was to create a menu that not only celebrates the richness of cheese but also showcases unique flavor combinations that elevate the classic pizza. Each pizza on this menu has been thoughtfully curated to provide a perfect balance of taste, texture, and quality ingredients, ensuring every bite is an unforgettable experience for our guests.



Non-Vegetarian Pizzas include Pizza Wurstel E Peperoni: A delightful combination of chicken wurstel, roasted bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Pizza Crudo E Rocket savory ham paired with tomato sauce, rocket, and bocconcini. Pizza Pugliese: A flavorful mix of tomato sauce, burrata, basil, garlic, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and anchovies.



Vegetarian pizzas include Pizza Funghi E Fontina: A rich medley of mushrooms, fontina cheese, and mozzarella cheese. Blue Cheese Noci Pere: A gourmet creation featuring poached pears, blue cheese, grana padano cream, and walnuts. Pizza Spinach E Formaggi: A classic combination of tomato sauce, spinach, ricotta cheese, and onion.



Each pizza is crafted to perfection, promising a burst of flavor with every bite. Whether you're a cheese aficionado or a casual pizza enthusiast, this menu is designed to satisfy all palates.“We are thrilled to celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day by offering our guests a curated selection of pizzas that highlight the versatility and richness of cheese,” said the Executive Chef at Hyatt Place Jaipur. Our team has meticulously crafted each recipe to ensure that every slice delivers a unique and memorable experience.





About Hyatt Place



Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old and new In Rajasthan, the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.

User :- Garima Chaturvedi

Email :...