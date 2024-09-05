Holabird's August 22-25 Auction In Reno Featured Antique Denim Miners' Pants, Rare U.S. Gold Coins

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Reno, NV, USA, September 5, 2024 -- Antique denim jeans and rare U.S. coins dominated the list of top lots at Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC's American Treasures of the Past auction held August 22nd thru 25th, and live in the Reno gallery. More than 2,100 lots in a rainbow of collecting categories came up for bid in an auction that ended up grossing a robust $1.3 million.



Antique denim pants as collectibles? Yes, when they were worn during the era of the 1800s days of the American West they can fetch dizzying dollars. The top earner of the general Americana category was a pair of button fly Mountaineer brand jeans from ZCMI of Salt Lake City. Discovered in a house in Utah as insulation lining the walls in 2024, the pants, with a Mormon connection, sold for $21,250.



A pair of AB Elfelt & Company Pioneer brand brown canvas pants with full label and buckle intact, plain buttons and blue wool factory lining, in nice condition, gaveled for $10,000; while a circa 1875-1880 pair of brown canvas standard pants by Neustatter Bros., a competitor of Levi Strauss & Co., a classic pair of“miner's” pants meant for tough outdoor use, brought $16,875.



Not all the clothing were pants. Lot 3498 was a men's denim jacket with no manufacturer's label, but the style of the pocket stitch attachment at the top corner was very distinctive, and the only pattern that was close (and apparently the same) was SR Krouse, who used the stitch pattern on their rear pant pocket. The jacket, with four of the five button holes hand-stitched, hit $6,250.



As expected, the U.S. gold coins were runaway best-sellers. They were led by a 1908 Indian Head U.S. $5 gold proof coin, one of only 167 proof issues from that year. It went for $43,380. Also, a 1795 Capped Bust U.S. $5 gold coin, known as“America's first gold coin”, designed by Robert Scot and an exceptionally rare Heraldic Eagle reverse $5 gold piece, realized $38,560.



A 13-leaf variety 1795 Capped Bust U.S. $10 gold coin, also designed by Scot, one of only 400-500 known and a coin George Washington wanted finished before he left office, made $25,305. Confederate States of America bank notes also did well, as a Type 3 $100 Montgomery issue note rose to $4,820, while a CSA Type 1 $1,000 note, both from May 1861, finished at $21,690.



The rest of the auction featured Native American jewelry, turquoise and raw Western gems, high-quality bronzes and Western oils from the Tahoe/Reno Western Art collection, Art Nouveau postcards, old Western bottles, Western antiquities and Chinese Eastern watercolors. Online bidding was provided by iCollector, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable.



Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.



Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC is always seeking new and major collections to bring to market. It prides itself as being a major source for selling Americana at the best prices obtainable, having sold more than any other similar company in the past decade alone. The firm will have its entire sales database online soon, at no cost – nearly 200,000 lots sold since 2014.



To consign a single piece or a collection, you may call Fred Holabird at 775-851-1859 or 844-492-2766; or, you can send an e-mail to .... To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections and their upcoming sales, visit

Company :-Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC

User :- Fred Holabird

Email :-...

Phone :-7758511859

Url :-