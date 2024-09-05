Effective Communication Elevates Governments Performance -- Experts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kazemi and Salem Al-Mithen

SHARJAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- At the 2024 International Communication Forum, experts emphasized on Thursday the significance of effective communication with the public, highlighting it as a crucial element for improving government operations.

In statements to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), experts attending the forum, in Sharjah, underscored that enhancing communication channels between and citizens can better achieve development goals, while fostering transparency and community engagement.

Tariq Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, also pointed out to KUNA the importance of government communication and direct public engagement, he stressed the need for effective interaction between governments and citizens, noting that this has been a key focus of the forum since its inception 13 years ago.

Kuwaiti media personality Mohammad Al-Mulla echoed the importance of effective communication in promoting transparency between governments and citizens.

Al-Mulla also expressed pride in participating in this international event hosted by Sharjah, emphasizing his commitment to showcasing Kuwait's development and the critical role of government communication channels.

Mohammad Al-Ali, CEO of the UAE-based TRENDS Research and Advisory, also highlighted the forum's role in strengthening media ties and introducing innovations in modern media, both locally and globally.

Al-Ali mentioned that his company is participating in the forum for the second time as strategic partners, noting the growing focus on integrating new media elements, particularly artificial intelligence.

The International Government Communication Forum, organized annually by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau since 2012, has attracted over 69,000 visitors and 790 speakers from 90 countries. It is held under the patronage of Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme Council Member. (pickup previous)

