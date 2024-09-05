Kuwait Hopes Arab League Decisions Enhance Joint Arab Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait expressed its hopes on Thursday that the Arab League's Economic and Social Council in its 114th ministerial session in Cairo would result in decisions that enhance Joint Arab efforts in the economic and social fields.

This came in a statement for KUNA by Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the of Finance Talal Al-Nemash during his presidency of the Kuwaiti delegation in the meetings of the Economic and Social Council chaired by the UAE.

Al-Nemash said that the Arab ministers reviewed the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council issued by senior officials at their meeting on Wednesday, including the report of the Secretary-General of the Arab League on the follow up of implementing the decisions of the 113th session of the Economic and Social Council. In addition to the activity of the economic and social sector in the General Secretariat during this period, as well as the measures taken to implement the Council's decisions in this regard, adding that the ministers agreed to these recommendations.

He pointed out that the Council discussed preparing the economic and social matter, which will be included in the agenda of the 34th Arab Summit scheduled to be held in Baghdad 2025. In addition to the requirements for completing the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, which has achieved remarkable progress at the level of legislation and increased commercial exchange.

He noted that the council also discussed the developments of the Arab Customs Union and the initiatives and strategies presented by the member states and the Arab League's General Secretariat, including the Arab Reading Challenge Initiative, the Culture and Green Future Initiative, and the Space Initiative (MADAC).

He added that the ministers also discussed the Arab strategy for lifelong learning, the strategy for the advancement of the Arabic language, and the Second Arab Decade for Literacy and Adult Education 2034-2025. (end)

