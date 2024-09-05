Egypt Stresses Joint Arab Coordination Helps Overcome Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Egypt reiterated on Thursday that intensifying joint coordination and boosting cooperation among all Arab countries will help overcome and face challenges facing the region.

Egypt's Foreign Bader Abdelatti made this statement during a meeting with Arab countries' ambassadors to Egypt, including Kuwait's Ambassador Ghanim al-Ghanim, the Ministry's spokesman Ahmad Abou Zeid said in a statement. Abdelatti reviewed unprecedented challenges facing the region in this period that pose a threat to the national state, in addition to other crises, which target the potential of Arab countries and their nations, he added.

The meeting was held within the framework of affirming Egypt's role towards the Arab issues, and its brotherly deep-rooted relations with all Arab countries, it said.

There is a shared destiny among all Arab countries to maintain their interest, security and stability as well as meet aspirations of their nations in achieving progress and prosperity, it stated.

Abdelatti reiterated Egypt's keenness on enhancing relations with all countries through opening investment and economic ties to serve its interest with all Arabs, it noted.

Abdelatti highlighted that the only way for the stability of the Middle East region is reaching a comprehensive and fair settlement of the Palestinian cause in accordance with the international legitimacy references based on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Palestine as its capital, the statement said.

He called on Arab ambassadors to explore promising investment chances in Egypt, enhancing trade exchange on all levels.

The meeting included deep discussions on varied issues and topics of mutual concern related to the stability and security of the Arab region.

It reiterated all Arab countries' backing to Egyptian Khaled al-Anani's nomination for the post of Director General of UNESCO. (end) aff

MENAFN05092024000071011013ID1108641798