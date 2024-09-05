Pakistan Military Conducts 4,021 Operations Killing 90 Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Pakistan military on Thursday said that it conducted 4,021 security operations during last month killing at least 90 across the country.

The of Pakistan are fully aware of their professional responsibilities and there will be no compromise on national security, said the Director General (DG) of Pakistan militaryآ's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in a press in eastern Rawalpindi city.

It is need of the hour that "we should play our individual and collective role to make Pakistan a stronger country and address the challenges effectively, he said, adding that only a secure Pakistan can guarantee a stronger nation.

Giving details of counter-terrorism operations in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and southwestern Balochistan provinces, General Sharif said four 4,021 operations were conducted during last month, killing 90 terrorists.

He further said that over 1,030 intelligence-based operations are conducted on a daily basis by the army, intelligence, police, and other law enforcement agencies.

He confirmed that 193 soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army "embraced martyrdom during the past eight months." (end)

