PM Modi Begins Singapore Visit, Eyes Key Deals In Semiconductors And Bilateral Ties

New Delhi, Sep 5

5 (KNN) Prime Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday for a series of high-level meetings aimed at enhancing bilateral relations.

The visit commenced with an informal dinner with Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, setting the stage for formal discussions and agreement signings scheduled for Thursday.

The bilateral talks are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in key sectors, including advanced manufacturing, maritime connectivity, aviation, skills development, and healthcare.

A significant outcome anticipated from this visit is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in the semiconductor industry, an area where Singapore has established global leadership.

Prior to the meetings, Prime Minister Modi expressed his optimism on social media platform X, stating, "Looking forward to the various meetings aimed at boosting the India-Singapore friendship. India's reforms and the talent of our youth make our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties."

Sources within the Indian government indicate that the semiconductor cooperation could encompass talent development, with India considering collaboration with Singaporean universities that offer specialised courses in the field.

Additionally, India is exploring opportunities to learn from Singapore's expertise in managing semiconductor industrial parks.

The proposed partnership aims to leverage the complementary strengths of both nations. While Singapore faces constraints in land and labour, India offers abundant resources in these areas.

This synergy could potentially integrate India into Singapore's semiconductor value chain, with Singaporean companies being encouraged to consider India for their expansion plans.

The visit underscores the growing strategic and economic ties between India and Singapore, with both nations seeking to capitalise on their respective strengths in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

