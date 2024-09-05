Stanley Announces Second Annual Stanley Creators Fund Grant Opportunity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Iconic Food and Beverage Brand will Offer Philanthropic Grants of up to

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley , the innovative food and beverage brand, announced the opening of applications for its annual grant program, Stanley Creators Fund, to support individuals and organizations working at the intersection of humanity, sustainability and possibility, developing innovative solutions to solve some of our communities' deepest challenges. Grants of up to

$50,000 USD

each will be offered to up to eight recipients as part of the 2024-2025 program. Applications are open now through October 4, 2024.

Stanley Creators Fund

Inspired by the company's founding in 1913 by inventor

William Stanley, Jr., Stanley Creators Fund is designed to support a wide variety of causes and challenges, such as climate change, food security, housing security, and equity and justice. The program amplifies a new generation of Creators, Builders and Inventors who reflect the many communities they serve and are leading social change for a better future.

"Stanley is consistently innovating – always anticipating what's next. And we invite our Creators Fund applicants to do the same – innovate and look forward to how they can help solve global environmental, societal and social challenges," said Matt Navarro, Global President, Stanley. "Via the Stanley Creators Fund, we celebrate our incredible global changemakers who are dedicated to making a difference in their communities."

In its inaugural year, Stanley Creators Fund awarded grants in the amount of $50,000 to five U.S.-based nonprofit organizations: Black Girl Environmentalist , Boyz N the Wood , Catalyst for Change , Let's Go Compost , and the Refugee Collective (formerly Multicultural Refugee Coalition). In the eight months since Stanley's catalytic grant awards, recipient outcomes include increasing organizational capacity, transitioning volunteers to full-time staff, increasing numbers of program participants, launching new initiatives, building partnerships with public and private institutions, and attracting additional funding. Read more about last year's grant winners' initiatives here .

"Becoming a Stanley Creators Fund grantee was and will forever be a turning point for Let's Go Compost," says Lauren Click, Founder, Let's Go Compost. "We cannot put into words how grateful we are, and - most importantly - the thousands of students we are now able to serve."

Eligibility Requirements

Stanley Creators Fund supports the voices, ideas and advancement of social entrepreneurs who

are deeply engaged in their communities, have designed innovative solutions to a pressing challenge, and bring optimism to their work.

Recipients must meet the following eligibility criteria.



Demonstrate an aligned purpose with Stanley Creators Fund.

Operate in alignment with Stanley's values and standards, including its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Be a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, or global equivalent, with a minimum of two years of operating history. In absence of operating history, proof of concept may be demonstrated. Have annual operating incomes of no less than $100,000 USD and no more than $2,000,000 USD.

Applications are now open through October 4, 2024 for creative leaders and the nonprofit organizations they represent. Short-listed applicants will be notified by December 2024.

To learn more about Stanley Creators Fund and to apply, visit

.

About STANLEY

Invented by

William Stanley, Jr.

on

September 2, 1913

(official patent date), the all-steel vacuum bottle revolutionized the way people enjoyed food and beverage. Since then, Stanley brand has been delivering superior food and drinkware for active lifestyles and remains dedicated to this simple promise: buy Stanley products, get quality gear. Built for Life®. Learn more, visit

.

