35Th Albertsons Boise Open Presented By Chevron Raises Over $3 Million For Charity Setting Korn Ferry Tour Record

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted by Albertsons Boise Open .

In front of 800 sponsors, local partners and special guests at the Hershey Company Pro-Am Dinner, Albertsons and Chevron executives announced over $3 million was raised for charity from this year's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. The donation brings the 35-year charity total to $39 million, a record on the Korn Ferry Tour.

See original article at Albertsons Boise Open and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .