35Th Albertsons Boise Open Presented By Chevron Raises Over $3 Million For Charity Setting Korn Ferry Tour Record
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Originally posted by Albertsons Boise Open .
In front of 800 tournament sponsors, local media partners and special guests at the Hershey Company Pro-Am Dinner, Albertsons and Chevron executives announced over $3 million was raised for charity from this year's Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron. The donation brings the 35-year charity total to $39 million, a record on the Korn Ferry Tour.
See original article at Albertsons Boise Open and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
MENAFN05092024007202015466ID1108641442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.