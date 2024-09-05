Turkish Envoy, Cultural Center Team Discuss To Host Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ambassador of Turkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Goksu has hosted the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center team. The event was attended by Director of Turkish Cultural Center in Doha Prof. Dr. Ahmet Uysal, and a number of teachers working with the center.

During the meeting, the Turkish Ambassador discussed the cultural and artistic programmes, events and activities that the center will hold during the current year in Qatar, which aim to introduce Turkish culture in the country.

In addition to the programmes launched by the center related to teaching the Turkish language, and cooperation with Qatari institutions and bodies within the framework of launching courses for researchers, students, and those wishing to learn the Turkish language.

The Ambassador noted the importance of launching these programmes that aim to promote Turkish culture and arts in conjunction with the events and festivals that the Qatar will witness during the coming period.

He emphasised its role in building bridges of cultural communication between Turkiye and Qatar.

The Turkish Ambassador expressed his happiness with the effective role played by the center in consolidating and strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries, especially in the field of culture and education.

He lauded the center for holding programmes about Turkish language and promoting culture through the various cultural and artistic events and activities it holds throughout the year, which serve as a cultural bridge between Turkiye and Qatar.

The Ambassador said that this contributes to raising Turkish-Qatari relations to broader and more spacious horizons, and provides more opportunities for cooperation and cultural, artistic and civilisational exchange.

He noted the importance of language as a communication tool that brings peoples closer together, and its positive contribution to strengthening the rapprochement between the Turkish and Qatari peoples.