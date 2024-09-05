Nayya Secures Strategic Investment From Workday Ventures To Enhance Employee Benefits Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Nayya , a leading benefits experience that empowers employees to choose and engage with their benefits, today announced a strategic from Workday Ventures .

This investment marks a significant milestone in Nayya's journey to revolutionize the way employees utilize their benefits. With this investment, Nayya will continue to advance its mission of simplifying the benefits selection process, ensuring employees are equipped with the tools and insights they need to make informed decisions.

"Nayya is transforming the way employees engage with their benefits, and we're excited to support them in their journey," said Barbry McGann, managing director and senior vice president, Workday Ventures. "Our investment in

Nayya reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the employee experience through innovative, data-driven solutions. We believe that Nayya's approach will complement and elevate the benefits landscape, aligning with our broader vision of empowering both employees and employers."

Nayya's innovative platform leverages advanced AI and data analytics to deliver a personalized benefits experience for each employee. At a time when benefits optimization is more critical than ever, Nayya's technology stands out by reducing the complexity of benefits selection and driving higher engagement and satisfaction.

"We're at a pivotal moment in the benefits industry where personalization and holistic benefit guidance that spans health and wealth is the solution to a persistent lack of benefit engagement," said

Sina Chehrazi, CEO of Nayya. "Workday Ventures' investment is a strong endorsement of our approach and our technology's impact. We are excited to accelerate our growth and continue shaping the future of benefits."

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to help employees make smarter decisions about their benefits. Through the power of AI and data analytics, Nayya provides personalized benefits experiences that simplify the complexities of benefits selection and year-round utilization. Partnering with leading employers and benefits providers, Nayya ensures a seamless and intuitive benefits experience that drives engagement, satisfaction, and retention. For more information, visit .

