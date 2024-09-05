Perfect Care Match Launches Expert Holistic Wellness Education, Coaching, And Support Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Perfect Care Match is a Full-Service Home Care agency providing stress-free and supportive home care services, including hourly and live-in customizable caregiving solutions. We also offer expert holistic wellness education, training, and coaching.

WESTPORT, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perfect Care Match (PCMatch), a leading Full-Service Holistic Home Care Agency , is proud to announce the launch of its Holistic Wellness Education, Coaching, and Support Program . This comprehensive initiative, led by experts with a deep understanding of holistic health, is designed to provide robust support for clients and caregivers, focusing on their physical, emotional, and social well-being.With a specialization in holistic home care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, PCMatch offers a holistic approach to senior care that considers the whole person. The company's offerings include expert Ayurvedic Lifestyle Resources and Coaching opportunities, proven to significantly improve health, vitality, and personal well-being through natural healing methods, enhancing the quality of life for our clients.Ayurveda, a time-honored healing system with over 5,000 years of history, forms the foundation of PCMatch's holistic wellness program. Ayurveda means the study of life. It is a comprehensive system of medicine that places equal emphasis on the body, mind, and spirit, bringing about balance. Ayurveda takes a natural approach to all aspects of health and well-being.The company's offerings and integrative approach provide the fundamental tools and resources to maintain the balance between mind, body, and spirit by incorporating food, traditional Ayurvedic herbs, meditation, yoga, breathwork, aromatherapy, and emotional detoxification techniques. Under the leadership of a highly experienced Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner with nearly 30 years of experience, PCMatch's offerings include focus areas such as Ayurveda Wellness Systems Life and Health Coaching, Stress Resilience Technique Training and Resources, and more. These personalized programs, designed by a seasoned professional, target correcting imbalances through stress management techniques and self-care practices to enhance overall health, happiness, and quality of life for caregivers and their families.“Incorporating self-care and a holistic approach to nurturing health is essential for everyone, especially those caring for others,” said Leah M. Doroch, Founder and CEO of Perfect Care Match.“Statistics show that those caring for others, particularly patients or family members with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia, often neglect their own health and well-being, leading to potential serious impacts. At Perfect Care Match, we recognize the importance of self-care in maintaining health and personal wellness in ensuring the best care for clients. Our expert Caregiver Resources and Holistic Wellness Education, Coaching, and Support Program are designed to provide the self-care knowledge and tools necessary for all to live their healthiest and best lives.”PCMatch has established its online Holistic Health Hub as a valuable educational resource for families and caregivers and an access point for the company's library of expert self-care techniques and Ayurvedic Lifestyle Resources to nurture the mind, body, and spirit. The Holistic Wellness Education, Coaching, and Support Program provides materials, workshops, retreats, and personalized coaching opportunities. Topics include improving health for families through Holistic Wellness Practices, approaches to Self-Care, Improved Nutrition, Stress/Anxiety Management, and others.Leah M. Doroch CDP, HP, is a board-certified Holistic Health Practitioner, certified Dementia Practitioner, certified Stress Management Coach, Harvard Medical School certified Nutrition Coach, and Deepak Chopra-certified Instructor specializing in Ayurveda. With a wealth of experience in stress management, holistic care, and coaching, Doroch's in-depth expertise spans nearly 30 years. Her dedication to helping individuals achieve health, success, and well-being has made her a trusted resource for those seeking holistic solutions and personal growth. Her unique blend of skills and experience in holistic health, crisis intervention, business leadership, and development make her a true asset to anyone seeking self-improvement and fulfillment.Visit Perfect Care Match's Holistic Health Hub at to access PCMatch's self-care resources and offerings, register for upcoming events, including the company's free online Holistic Self-Care webinar series, or schedule a consultation or speaking engagement.About Perfect Care Match:Perfect Care Match (PCMatch) is a Full-Service Holistic Home Care Agency dedicated to providing comprehensive care for seniors and steadfastly committed to holistic well-being. With a focus on personalized support and expert guidance, Perfect Care Match strives to enhance its clients' and caregivers' health, vitality, and happiness.For more information, contact:Leah M. 