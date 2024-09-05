Daily Journal Selects Jennifer Keller To Prestigious List Of Top 100 Lawyers In California For 17Th Time

According to the Daily Journal, the Top 100 is an exclusive list of "the most powerful lawyers in California."

Per Kay Anderle , managing partner, "This recognition is a testament to the success our partners have achieved in winning high-stakes jury trials across different subject areas."

Jennifer Keller

is one of America's most successful trial attorneys, having tried over 100 jury trials to verdict as lead or co-lead counsel.

She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white-collar cases.

Jennifer is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive.

Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank her in Band 1 for both Commercial Litigation and Trials (of all types).



Keller/Anderle LLP

is among the premier trial firms in the United States,

handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes.

The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

