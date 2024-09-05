A.T. Cross Company Welcomes Brian Hiner As Key Account Sales Manager For Promotional Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Hiner joins A.T. Cross Company as Key Account Sales Manager

Industry Veteran Brian Hiner Joins A.T. Cross Company to Drive Growth and Elevate Customer Relationships in the Promotional Products Sector

- Brian HinerPROVIDENCE, RI, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A.T. Cross Company, a leader in the fine writing instrument with a legacy of over 175 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Hiner as the Key Account Sales Manager for Promotional Products . Brian will be responsible for expanding and establishing revenue streams for both existing and new clients, as well as educating distributors on the benefits of leveraging the esteemed Cross brand to enhance their annual revenues.Brian brings over 30 years of senior sales management and operations leadership experience to Cross. Known for his ability to develop new market channels and build strong, long-lasting relationships, Brian's creative and strategic mindset has consistently led to successful collaborations with highly effective sales teams and customer relationships."My success lies in one simple word: people. With a passion for learning about the people I work with, whether customers or teams, success comes naturally," said Brian Hiner. "I am excited to bring my problem-solving skills and strategic vision to Cross, where I will focus on managing multiple projects, streamlining operational efficiency, and improving customer engagement."Brian has a proven track record of building national sales teams, managing P&L, and driving large-scale business development. His ability to understand and meet client needs has been a cornerstone of his career, making him a perfect fit for Cross's commitment to excellence.About A.T. Cross CompanyFounded in 1846, A.T. Cross Company is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of fine writing instruments. With a commitment to craftsmanship and quality, Cross has established itself as a trusted brand that continues to innovate and inspire.For more information about A.T. Cross Company and its products, please visit .

