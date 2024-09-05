Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 51.2 Bn By 2033, At 15.8% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) is projected to grow from USD 13.7 billion in 2024 to USD 51.2 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.8%. The global antibody-drug conjugates market is expanding due to an increase in the prevalence of cancer and increased utilization of new technologies in ADCs. Whereas, ADCs employ monoclonal antibodies, the distinguished chemical carries cytotoxic chemicals to the cancerous cells, thus reducing toxicity to the other parts of the body. Current advances in ADC technology have seen market leaders enhance the efficiency of the methods for improved results and reduced side effects. There is growth due to sustaining the development of new ADC candidates and raised R&D requirement on the back of new ADC entrants. North America takes the largest slice of the market, due to newly developed treatments as well as a great number of pharmaceutical companies. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



The US Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) Market The US Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2024 to USD 17.1 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.8%. This market is expanding rapidly because of massive cancer prevalence and well-developed healthcare systems. These are such things as considerable expenditures for research and development, high clinical trial activity, and refractory permissive regulations. Higher incidence rates of diseases including breast cancer, lymphoma, and leukaemia as well as a rising collaboration between biotech companies and academic institutions also contribute to market growth. Important Insights

Market Value: The global antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) market is estimated to be valued at USD 13.7 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 51.2 billion by 2033.

US Market Size: The US ADC market is projected to be worth USD 4.9 billion in 2024, with expected growth reaching USD 17.1 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.8% .

Product Segment Analysis: KADCYLA is expected to lead this segment, holding 24.1% of the market share in 2024.

Target Type Segment Analysis: HER2 is projected to dominate the global ADC market in the target type segment, with a 32.2% market share in 2024.

Payload Type Segment Analysis: MMAE (Monomethyl Auristatin E) is anticipated to hold the highest market share in this segment in 2024.

Application Segment Analysis: Blood cancer will dominate the application segment, holding the highest market share in 2024.

End User Segment Analysis: Hospitals and specialty cancer centers are expected to lead the end-user segment, holding the highest market share in 2024.

Regional Analysis: North America is expected to have the largest share of the global ADC market, at about 42.7% in 2024. Global Growth Rate: The market is growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period. Latest Trends

Rising Adoption of ADCs in Oncology: The application of ADCs in oncological practice is increasing, since ADC work based on the monoclonal antibodies binding to tumour cells, including cytotoxic drugs. Branded ADCs for instance KADCYLA, ENHERTU, and ADCETRIS promise positive clinical outcomes and more ADCs continue to gain approval. Expansion Beyond Oncology: Despite the impressive overall achievements, the primary field of action for ADCs is still oncology, however, current research in this area is aimed at the development of ADCs for non-oncological applications, including autoimmune diseases and infections. This expanding of the therapeutic possibilities mean that there are more chances for a successful development of a market. Antibody Drug Conjugate Market: Competitive Landscape The ADC market is very well penetrated, and the key companies are Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, and Seattle Genetics due to innovation, clinical efforts, and partnership approaches. Technological evolutions such as those the one between Daiichi Sankyo and Scripps Research Institute are fostered by partnerships. Other biotech companies are also progressing with Relatively narrow focuses and innovative targets like ImmunoGen and ADC Therapeutics. Promising development in the manufacturing of ADCs and acquisition of other players are additionally encouraging innovation and new product developments, subsequently increasing acceptance of ADCs in the treatment of cancer globally. Some of the prominent market players:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Seagen, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Adc Therapeutics Saa

ImmunoGen Inc.

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Agensys Inc.

Agensys Inc.

Concortis Biotherapeutics Other Key Players

Growth Drivers



Technological Advancements: New linkers and potent payloads, as well as improvements in the conjugation strategies, have resulted in safety and efficacy improvements that fuel the ADC market's growth. Increasing Cancer Prevalence: The growth in cancer incidence positively affects the ADC market, as these drugs target cytotoxic agents directly at cancer cells, enhancing patients' quality of life and responding to the demand for personalized medicine.

Restraints



High Development Costs: It is due to the complexity of their creation that ADCs present high development and manufacturing costs, which are poorly designed for the final consumer and bear great financial risks to the pharma companies. Regulatory Challenges: Adverse regulatory requirements that target approval of ADCs require serious clinical tests before being accessed in the market and can also be very expensive which may limit market growth.

Growth Opportunities



Emerging Markets: The Asia-Pacific region, Latin American and the Middle East are opportunities to tap owing to the enhancement of medical facilities and augmented cancer consciousness. Market expansion is also boosted by such factors as favorable regulations. Combination Therapies: Cohort utilization of ADCs with other therapy modalities such as immunotherapy or Check Point inhibitors augments therapeutic efficacy, raising the response rates and extent of ADC usage.

Market Analysis

KADCYLA is projected to dominate the global ADC market, holding 24.1% of the market share in 2024. This ADC has been tested for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer by conjugating the drug with TRASTUZUMAB together with the cytotoxic agent DM1 and it was observed that the size of the tumor reduced and progression free survival increased.

Market eclipses for several indications and definite clinical trial support has contributed towards establishing a rigid market. Further marketing and distribution strongly help Roche to guarantee KADCYLA's market leadership in the ADC segment.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segmentation

By Product



KADCYLA

ENHERTU

ADCETRIS

PADCEV

TRODELVY

POLIVY Other Products

By Target Type



HER2 Antibodies

CD22 Antibodies

CD30 Antibodies

CD33 Antibodies

CD79b Antibodies Other Target Types

By Technology



Type



Cleavable Linker Antibodies



Non-cleavable Linker Antibodies

Linkerless Antibodies

Linker Technology Type



VC (Valine-Citrulline)



Sulfo-SPDB (N-Succinimidyl 4-[2-pyridyldithio]-2-sulfobutanoate)



VA (Valine-Alanine)



Hydrazone Linkers



Disulfide Linkers



Peptide Linkers

Others

Payload Technology



MMAE (Monomethyl Auristatin E)



MMAF (Monomethyl Auristatin F)



DM4 (Maytansine Derivative)



Camptothecin Derivatives



PBD (Pyrrolobenzodiazepine) Dimers



SN-38 (Topoisomerase I Inhibitor) Others

By Payload Type



MMAE/Auristatin

Calicheamicin

Maytansinoids

PBD Dimers

Camptothecin Derivatives

SN-38 Other Payload Type

By Application



Blood Cancer



Leukemia



Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Gastric Cancer Other Cancers

By End-User



Hospitals and Specialty Cancer Centers

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Other End Users

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the global ADC market with a 42.7% share in 2024, driven by high cancer incidence and advanced healthcare systems. The pharma industry in this region is strong and the efficient working of the regulatory bodies, including the FDA, and the speedy processes related to clinical trials enhance the market domination.

Further, strong university-industry interface, ongoing improvement in ADC technology, the North American region's promising novel cancer therapies, and the increasing popularity of ADC therapies collectively strengthen the region's stance and provide it a firm hold over the ADC market.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

2024



July: Pfizer received FDA approval for a new ADC targeting a specific biomarker in triple-negative breast cancer, providing a novel treatment option for this challenging cancer subtype. June: Roche announced promising Phase III trial results for their ADC targeting HER2-positive gastric cancer, demonstrating improved overall survival compared to standard chemotherapy.

2023



December: Seattle Genetics obtained EMA approval for their ADC targeting relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, marking its debut in the European market.

November: AstraZeneca expanded its ADC manufacturing capabilities with a new state-of-the-art facility to meet the increasing global demand.

October: Daiichi Sankyo formed a strategic partnership with Scripps Research Institute to develop next-generation ADCs featuring innovative payloads and linker technologies.

September: GlaxoSmithKline initiated a Phase I clinical trial for a new ADC targeting a unique antigen in small-cell lung cancer, reflecting the growing pipeline of ADCs across various cancer types.

August: Merck & Co. presented data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) showing their ADC's potential when combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, resulting in enhanced anti-tumor activity.

July: Bristol-Myers Squibb launched a Phase II trial for their ADC aimed at treating metastatic colorectal cancer, addressing a significant unmet need in this patient group.

June: Novartis announced that their leading ADC candidate received orphan drug designation for a rare sarcoma, potentially accelerating its development and approval. May: AbbVie secured breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA for their ADC targeting CD123 in acute myeloid leukemia, highlighting its potential to transform treatment for this aggressive cancer.

