Wyoming Based Country Artist Bobby Chitwood To Release Highly Anticipated Album Just Me Later This Month

WY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After a decade-long recovery from a vocal injury, country artist Bobby Chitwood is continuing his powerful comeback with his new album "Just Me," set to release later this month. Produced by Kent Wells, the album features heartfelt tracks that showcase Bobby 's raw talent and emotional depth. Inspired by life's brevity and to feature previously released singles "Twisted" and "That Dash,"“Just Me” is sure to resonate with listeners.Bobby Chitwood, originally from Brownwood, Texas but currently stationed in Wyoming, has been making music since he was a teenager. His passion for country music and his unique sound once earned him a record deal with MBM/Universal, countless performances on the road, and a feature with Dr. Phil. However, a vocal injury forced him to step back from the spotlight and halt his momentum to recover. After years of hard work and determination, Bobby is reconnecting again with his fans through music."Just Me" showcases the reflection of Bobby Chitwood's experience over the past decade. Each track plans to allude to his resilience and his unwavering love for music. Produced by the renowned Kent Wells, who has worked with artists like Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, the album is a perfect blend of meaningful lyrics and captivating melodies. Bobby's powerful vocals and emotional delivery make this album a must-listen for country music fans.After the album's release, Bobby plans on promoting“Just Me” through media appearances and performing live shows where he can. He's excited finally to share a new project with fans and continue his promising comeback. With“Just Me” Bobby hopes to inspire others who may be going through their own struggles and show them that anything is possible with determination and passion."Just Me" will be available on all major streaming platforms soon! For more information and updates, follow Bobby on his social media, and in the meantime check out his latest single“That Dash” on Spotify.

