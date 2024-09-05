Automotive Homologation Service Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.33 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 2.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive homologation service market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.20 billion in 2023 to $1.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to regulatory compliance, globalization of the automotive industry, environmental concerns, consumer safety demand, and market competitiveness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Homologation Service Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive homologation service market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for electric vehicles, growth in autonomous vehicles, increase in transportation needs for human and goods, increase in foreign trade, increase in research and development activities.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Homologation Service Market

Growing demand for sustainable transportation is expected to propel the growth of the automotive homologation service market going forward. Sustainable transportation refers to modes of transport and systems that are designed to have minimal negative impact on the environment, society, and economy, both in the present and for future generations. The demand for sustainable transportation is attributed to growing environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and advancements in technology that make eco-friendly options more accessible and cost-effective. Automotive homologation services are required for sustainable transportation to ensure that eco-friendly vehicles comply with stringent safety, environmental, and technical standards necessary for market entry and consumer trust.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Automotive Homologation Service Market Share?

Key players in the automotive homologation service market include Ford Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SA, Intertek Group Plc, TÜV SÜD AG, Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., TÜV Nord AG, FEV Group, Ricardo Plc, Applus+ IDIADA, National Technical Systems.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Automotive Homologation Service Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automotive homologation services market are developing technologically advanced platforms, such as cybersecurity testing platforms, to better serve customers with advanced features. Cybersecurity testing platforms are specialized tools and frameworks designed to assess the security posture of computer systems, networks, applications, and data by identifying vulnerabilities, testing defenses, and ensuring compliance with security standards and regulations.

How Is The Global Automotive Homologation Service Market Segmented?

1) By Service: Full Vehicle Homologation, Components And Systems Homologation

2) By Vehicle: Motorcycle, Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Trailers, Agricultural Equipment

3) By Applications: Domestic Homologation, Export Oriented Homologation

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheAutomotive Homologation ServiceMarket

North America was the largest region in the automotive homologation service market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive homologation service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Homologation Service Market Definition

Automotive homologation services refer to the process of certifying that a vehicle, or a component of a vehicle, meets the regulatory standards and specifications required for it to be sold or used in a particular market or country. These services ensure that the vehicle complies with safety, environmental, and technical regulations established by governmental or regulatory bodies.

Automotive Homologation Service Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive homologation service market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Homologation Service Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive homologation service market size, automotive homologation service market driversand trends, automotive homologation service market major players, automotive homologation service competitors' revenues, automotive homologation service market positioning, and automotive homologation service market growth across geographies. The automotive homologation service market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

