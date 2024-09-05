U.S. Government's ASPR Office Of Industrial Base Management And Supply Chain Recognizes USMGC's Transformative Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partnership spotlight blog highlights USMGC's innovative approaches, self-sustainable practices, and rapid growth

HARVARD, Ill., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Medical Glove Company (USMGC) - the only American of the machines, components, and chemicals necessary to make nitrile and polyisoprene

gloves in the United States - received a featured spotlight from a senior U.S. official in a recent blog post on the HHS website .

Arlene Joyner, Deputy Assistant Secretary and Director, Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response (ASPR) in the Office of Industrial Base Management and Supply Chain (IBMSC) showcased USMGC for its "transformative impact" in onshoring American capacity for manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE).

In the post, Joyner touts USMGC's ability to fulfill its mission to secure the supply of gloves and other PPE for the United States through the production of not only nitrile exam gloves, but also the machines on which to manufacture them.

"[USMGC]'s innovative approaches, self-sustainable practices, and rapid growth demonstrate the potential for the U.S. to reclaim its position as a leader in personal protective equipment production," Joyner wrote. "This award spotlights one of many exciting opportunities as IBMSC actualizes on its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of U.S. citizens while fostering economic development."

In August 2024, USMGC announced the creation of a new division, U.S. Medical Chemical Company (USMCC), which will exclusively supply USMGC with the raw materials required to manufacture nitrile and polyisoprene exam gloves. This strategic decision ensures that USMGC's exam gloves are 100% made-in-America-the only manufacturer that can currently merit that claim.

Regarding the onboarding of the domestic chemical facility into USMGC's exam glove production process, Joyner wrote, "This move by U.S. Medical Glove will eliminate dependency on surgical gloves from Southeast Asia, with the plant's current output convertible into 60 million pairs of premium surgical gloves annually."

"The American innovation and ingenuity that our team has unlocked at our Harvard, Illinois manufacturing campus would not be possible without the steadfast support of the U.S. government," said Alex Todoroki of USMGC. "For a mission as critical as reshoring U.S. manufacturing might, it's crucial for our partners at HHS, ASPR and IBMSC to continue to stoke the flames of American reindustrialization."

