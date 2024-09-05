Allegiant Announces Resignation Of Executive Vice President And Chief Marketing Officer Scott Deangelo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT ) today announced that Scott DeAngelo, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, has resigned. His last day with the company will be Sept. 30.

DeAngelo joined the company in 2018 and immediately set to work establishing a marketing and advertising strategy that has led to multiple awards and recognitions, including USA TODAY's Readers' Choice Awards for Best Airline and Best Frequent Flyer Program.

"We are grateful to Scott for his leadership and commitment over the last six years. His extensive experience and innovative approach have helped enhance our brand and set us up for future success," CEO Gregory C. Anderson said. "The effects of his work will be evident for many years, and I deeply appreciate his contributions. Team Allegiant extends its best wishes to him in his future ventures."

DeAngelo led the strategy and execution for marketing, ecommerce, leisure products and loyalty. He oversaw the development of Allegiant's frequent flyer program, secured naming rights for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, and established strategic partnerships to help deepen the airline's community ties.



"I am proud of what my team was able to accomplish during my tenure at Allegiant. The airline industry is dynamic and complex, and their commitment to innovation has set new benchmarks for success at Allegiant," DeAngelo said. "I am thankful for the relationships and connections I've built and leave with great confidence in the future of the organization and its team."

To ensure continuity and progress, Drew Wells will assume the position of Chief Commercial Officer, taking over DeAngelo's responsibilities in addition to the revenue and network planning departments.



