- VHYHN QWYHX VHYRZ, AuthorUNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where truth is confounded with perspective and thinking is becoming a rare commodity, the author who calls himself VHYHN QWYHX VHYRZ presents a bold and provocative new work: What Were You Thinking? Oh, I Get It. You Weren't! : An Apology for Thinking.Subtitled An American Satire-Noir, Patriate Our Political Parties and Quash Ptyranny & Child Abuse Worldwide, a Book and Novel-Play, this unorthodox work, written in the form of a“novel-play,” takes readers on a satirical journey that questions the very nature of thought, truth and justice in modern America.At its core, the book follows THINKING and THOUGHT, co-defendants accused of crimes against the American people. In a courtroom where absurdity reigns, the duo faces charges that expose the folly and danger of a society where independent thinking is under siege. The novel's narrative is a blend of classical satire, Greek tragedy, and theater of the absurd, combined with poetic wordplay and philosophical musings, all set against the backdrop of a nation grappling with its founding principles."Independence doesn't prevent tyranny. Independence grooms those who lose their responsibility of shared government to become tyrants. It takes us to sanction them!" remarks VHYRZ, highlighting the urgent need for collective action in the face of growing authoritarianism. In this satirical exploration, VHYRZ dissects contemporary issues, from the dissolution of Roe v. Wade to the rise of AI, using humor and imagination to challenge readers to think critically about the world around them.The book is designed to be both entertaining and intellectually stimulating, with its complex layers of meaning, witty dialogue, and unconventional format. Through the book's four editions, readers are invited to engage with the text in multiple ways, whether by reading it solo, as a dialogue with another, or through special“grandparent” editions that offer larger, bolder fonts for easier reading.VHYRZ demonstrates how logic and reason are being sidelined in every important forum for discussion and debate, from the newsroom to the courtroom.“Today, justice pressures us to help truth. Justice requires us to quantify and/or qualify what truth is, and whose truth it is, that knows what truth is,” VHYRZ explains.“Americans are at a crossroads, between what truth is, and when it is appropriate to think about what truth is.”VHYRZ's work is not merely a book; it is a call to action.“THINKING is under scrutiny in America, and it is being replaced with people who don't think, by people who won't share, for people who don't care,” VHYRZ warns. The novel challenges its readers to reflect on their own role in preserving the values of democracy, truth and justice.“Laugh! Cry! VOTE! Inaction will certainly count as auctioned sanctioning,” urges VHYRZ, describing What Were You Thinking? as“an appeal for Americans to think of how we can all stop, drop and roll, to put the fires out of our own country that threaten to make ashes of our truths.”As readers delve into the rich, thought-provoking content of What Were You Thinking?, they are sure to find themselves laughing, pondering and questioning long-held beliefs. It's a timely and necessary read for those seeking to understand the dysfunction of modern society and how we got here. It is also a book that demands engagement, offering a unique experience that blends the personal and the political, the humorous and the serious, the absurd and the profound.About the Author:VHYHN QWYHX VHYRZ is a poet, playwright and actor with a unique voice that challenges conventional thought. Through his work, VHYRZ explores the intersections of law, ethics and politics, pushing readers to reconsider the world around them. What Were You Thinking? Oh, I Get It. You Weren't! reflects his commitment to the ideals of American democracy and the imperative for critical inquiry. His book is available for purchase online at Barnes & Noble .

