Digital Beachhead Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Solutions For Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Beachhead $1 a day SOC offering

Digital Beachhead $1 a day - Trusted Cybersecurity Partner

Cybersecurity Solutions for UNDER $1 a day per user! 24/7 monitoring, user training and sensitive data protections!

- CEO - Mike Crandall

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Beachhead , a leading cybersecurity company, has announced the launch of their new affordable cybersecurity solutions specifically designed for small businesses. The company aims to provide comprehensive protection for small businesses against cyber threats, without breaking the bank.

The solutions offered by Digital Beachhead include Cyber Awareness Training, 24/7 Security Operations Center monitoring of email, devices, and sensitive data, and a zero trust network connection to protect systems no matter where they are connected. All of this is available for under $1 a day per user, making it an affordable option for small businesses looking to enhance their cybersecurity measures.

According to recent studies, small businesses are increasingly becoming targets for cyber attacks due to their lack of proper security measures. This can result in significant financial losses and damage to their reputation. Digital Beachhead's affordable solutions aim to bridge this gap and provide small businesses with the necessary protection to safeguard their sensitive data and systems.

"We understand the challenges faced by small businesses in today's digital landscape, and we are committed to providing them with affordable and effective cybersecurity solutions," said Michael "Mike" Crandall, CEO of Digital Beachhead. "Our Cyber Awareness Training and 24/7 monitoring services, coupled with our zero trust network connection, will give small businesses the peace of mind they need to focus on their operations without worrying about cyber threats."

Digital Beachhead's new affordable cybersecurity solutions are available now for small businesses to take advantage of. The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, it is crucial for small businesses to invest in proper cybersecurity measures. Cyber insurance often requires small businesses to demonstrate their due diligence in the cyber protections in use. Digital Beachhead's affordable solutions provide that due diligence and more.

Digital Beachhead's solutions offer a cost-effective and reliable option for small businesses to protect themselves against cyber threats. The path to cybersecurity begins with a conversation. Contact Digital Beachhead to begin that conversation by visiting their website at:

Mike Crandall

Digital Beachhead

+1 866-879-1226

email us here

Don't Let the Cyber Criminals Win

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.